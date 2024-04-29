Steer started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Texas.

Steer moved from his usual left field to first base, replacing the injured Christian Encarnacion-Strand (hand). The run batted in was just his second in the last 14 games, but Speer continues to the lead the club with 20 RBI through 28 games. The steal was his seventh, nearly half of the 15 he had over 156 games in 2023. Encarnacion-Strand may miss a few more games, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, and Steer could add to his games played at first base. So far, he's made four appearances there.