Steer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base during Wednesday's 6-2 loss to San Diego.

Steer advanced to a perfect 8-for-8 on steal attempts this season and belted his fourth home run of the campaign and his first since Apr. 6 off of Joe Musgrove in the first inning. He's cooled off since going on a tear to open the season and is batting 5-for-40 (.125) with four RBi and three runs scored during his last 11 games.