Steer (wrist) was cleared Friday to begin range-of-motion activity, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Steer was examined in Phoenix (Ariz.) by a specialist, who cleared him to increase activity. "All is going really well," manager Terry Francona said. "He will begin more range of motion [exercises], start to get a bat in his hand." That's good news for Steer, but it doesn't guarantee he'll return before the end of the regular season. "The goal is we want him to have a normal offseason," Francona said. "We might be pushing it if we try to do it by the end of the season." The Reds are considering having Steer play in the Arizona Fall League, which is typically reserved for prospects.