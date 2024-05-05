Steer went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Orioles.

Steer's ninth-inning single plated Cincinnati's lone run -- his team-leading 23rd RBI -- and snapped the club's 26-inning scoreless streak at home. The Reds, which started five players batting .200 or lower, have had issues scoring of late, batting .185 with 78 strikeouts over the last eight games (six losses). Steer's .333 average and .639 slugging with runners in scoring position could be more helpful if the Reds can get on base in front of him. The club ranks 27th in MLB with a .292 on-base percentage.