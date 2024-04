Steer went 1-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Steer snapped an 0-for-18 skid in the third inning, then stole his sixth base in 26 games and is on pace to surpass the 15 steals he had in 2023. That's the good fantasy news. On the other side, that hitless run came at the tail end of a 5-for-40 (.125) stretch with no extra-base hits and one RBI over 11 games.