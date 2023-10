Steer is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at St. Louis.

Steer had a strong finish to the season with a .942 OPS while starting the past 11 games, but he'll take a seat for Sunday's finale. The 25-year-old has put together a strong rookie campaign with 23 home runs, 15 steals, 86 RBI and an .820 OPS in 665 plate appearances.