Steer is dealing with a sore ankle, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Steer was held out of the starting lineup Sunday as a result of the ankle but served as a pinch hitter. He walked for Will Benson with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and was removed for a pinch runner. Cincinnati manager David Bell said Steer should be back to 100 percent for Tuesday's series opener at home against the Padres.