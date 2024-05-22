Steer (ankle) will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Steer didn't start in either of the last two games while managing a sore ankle, though he felt well enough to make a pinch-hitting appearance in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers. Monday's team off day plus an absence from the lineup in Tuesday's 2-0 win over San Diego appears to have provided sufficient time for Steer to move past the ankle issue. He'll likely continue to see the bulk of his starts at first base rather than in the corner outfield for the duration of Christian Encarnacion-Strand's (wrist) stint on the injured list.