Steer went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 13-3 win over Colorado.

After a rough May in which he posted a .176 average and .629 OPS, Steer has gotten off to a strong start to June. He's delivered multiple hits in all three games on the month, going 8-for-14. Steer's recent form is reminiscent of early in the season, when he hit .324/.435/.563 with 18 RBI over his first 20 games.