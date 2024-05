Steer went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Dodgers.

Steer got the Reds' offense started with a three-run blast in the first inning. He snapped a 17-game homerless drought, during which he posted an unsightly .527 OPS. Despite his terrific start to 2024 (1.264 OPS through 11 games), Steer now owns a .227/.343/.390 slash line with 17 extra-base hits through 204 plate appearances.