Steer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Cleveland.

Steer recorded his 12th steal in 65 games, putting him on pace to surpass the 15 he had over 156 games in 2023. Speed was not a hallmark to his game in the minors, but the running Reds have changed that. On an unrelated note, the team received news that first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand is mulling season-ending wrist surgery. That means Steer, who has been the primary fill-in for Encarnacion-Strand in recent weeks, may continue on as Cincinnati's regular at first base.