Steer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers.

He touched up Walker Buehler in the first inning to give the Reds an early lead. As Mark Sheldon of MLB.com notes, Steer has now gone deep in back-to-back games after entering the series without a homer since May 1 (17 games). His struggles from the middle of the order this month have led the Reds to the cellar in the NL Central, though it's certainly not all his fault. Steer sits with a .227/.341/.403 line with six homers, 35 RBI, 25 runs scored and 11 steals through 50 games this season.