Steer went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 12-7 win over the Rockies.

Steer's two-run shot in the top of the ninth plated the tying and go-ahead runs for the Reds, who swept the Rockies in Colorado for the first time since 2012. He's cranked it up to start the new month with hits in five straight games, going 11-for-23 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI.