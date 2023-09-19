Steer went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Monday's 7-3 victory over the Twins.

Steer laced a double off Joe Ryan in the fourth inning for his 32nd of the year. He later added an RBI-single off Dallas Keuchel in the seventh inning for his third hit in the contest. Steer is looking to close out the year on a strong note and is now batting .278 with four homers, 10 RBI and eight runs over 61 at-bats in September. The 25-year-old is slashing .269/.358/.457 over 147 games amidst a breakout season.