Fairchild went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-6 win over the Dodgers.

Fairchild, who bopped one of three Cincinnati home runs, led off the fifth inning with his fourth long ball of the season. The outfielder is usually in the lineup against lefties, against whom he has a .949 OPS. Overall, he has an unappealing line of .226/.308/.387.