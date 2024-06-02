Fairchild batted leadoff and went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Cubs.

The Reds haven't faced a left-handed starter the previous six games, which meant Fairchild was limited to pinch-hit roles over the last week. He singled in a run in the second inning and later stole his sixth base. Fairchild was eventually pinch hit for by Will Benson in the sixth inning when the Cubs brought a right-hander into the game. Fairchild is limited to mostly to left-handers and is batting .317/.411/.492 off them.