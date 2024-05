Fairchild isn't in the Reds' lineup for Tuesday's game versus Arizona.

Fairchild has turned in one hit -- a solo home run -- and walked three times across his last five games, and he'll now take a seat against Slade Cecconi and the D-backs. Jacob Hurtubise, Will Benson and Jake Fraley will start across the Reds' outfield Tuesday while Conner Capel serves as the DH.