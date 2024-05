Fairchild went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Padres.

Fairchild took Enyel De Los Santos deep to center in the seventh to bring the Reds within two runs. It was his first home run of the year, first hit since April 22, and first RBI since had had two April 20. The 28-year-old has not been overly productive when given the chance to be in the lineup, as he's slashing .200/.273/.267 with six RBI, seven runs, five steals and a 5:12 BB:K in 67 plate appearances.