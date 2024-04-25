Fairchild is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Fairchild will retreat to the bench for the series finale with the Phillies after he had started in each of the Reds' past three games while going 1-for-11 with a walk and a run scored. Though Jake Fraley (illness) remains out of the lineup Thursday, the Reds are seemingly optimistic that he'll be back in action at some point during the weekend series versus the Rangers. Once Fraley returns, Fairchild's opportunities will likely be limited mostly to playing against left-handed starting pitchers.