Fairchild hit an inside-the-park home run in his lone at-bat in Friday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

Fairchild pinch hit for Jake Fraley in the eighth inning and delivered an insurance run. It was just Fairchild's second homer of the campaign, both of which have come in May. The outfielder is slashing .197/.260/.296 with eight RBI, eight runs scored, five stolen bases and a double through 78 plate appearances this season. Fairchild remains the Reds' fourth outfielder, primarily drawing into the lineup versus southpaws.