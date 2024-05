Fairchild went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Fairchild has driven in a run in each of his last three games. All three of his homers this season have come since April 30, though his playing time remains sporadic as a short-side platoon option all around the outfield. He's slashing a mediocre .213/.292/.350 with 11 RBI, 11 runs scored, five stolen bases and two doubles over 90 plate appearances in 2024.