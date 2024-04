Fairchild batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 in Monday's 7-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Fairchild hit atop the order for the second time this season. That job normally belongs to Jonathan India, but he's missed the last two games due to an illness. Fairchild is typically in the lineup against left-handers, against whom he has an .890 OPS. Against righties, he's 1-for-18 (.056).