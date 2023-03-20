site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Sent to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Mar 20, 2023
Reds optioned Fairchild to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
Fairchild hit well in a 38-game sample for the Reds last season and also had a solid spring at the plate, but he won't be part of the Opening Day roster. The 27-year-old should factor into Cincinnati's outfield mix at some point this season.
