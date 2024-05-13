The Reds placed Friedl on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a fractured left thumb.

Friedl left Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Giants after being hit by a pitch in the top of the first inning. The injury was initially reported as a contusion, but further tests revealed fractures in his left thumb. Friedl started the season on the IL with a fractured right wrist, and he appeared in just six major-league games after being activated May 7. Stuart Fairchild and Jake Fraley will see more playing time while Friedl remains sidelined. The Reds recalled outfielder Jacob Hurtubise from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move.