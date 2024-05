Friedl (thumb) has progressed to hitting flipped balls in the batting cage and hopes to be cleared to take batting practice soon, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Friedl is making a rapid recovery from a fractured left thumb, an injury he suffered just 11 days ago. If the outfielder is able to take batting practice soon, a brief rehab assignment should follow shortly after. He would appear on track for an early June return from the 10-day injured list.