Friedl left Sunday's game against the Giants after being hit by a pitch on the left thumb area in the top of the first inning, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Friedl spent a fair amount of time with the trainer, and while he stayed in the game initially, he didn't feel good in the cages in between innings, per the Reds' television broadcast. The 28-year-old had just returned from a right wrist injury suffered on a diving attempt during spring training, so it's not the same hand, but regardless he will likely need X-rays.