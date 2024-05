Friedl went 0-for-3 with two walks in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to St. Louis.

Friedl was activated off the injured list Wednesday after successfully rehabbing a thumb injury. He resumed his roles as the team's starting center fielder and leadoff hitter. It's been a season of stops and starts thus far for Friedl, who was back only six games from a wrist injury when he injured the thumb. The Reds and fantasy managers alike are hoping for his sustained presence.