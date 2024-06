Friedl went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Friedl provided all the Reds would need in the second inning when he bopped a two-out, three-run home run to give Cincinnati a 4-0 lead. It was the first home run of the season for Friedl, who is coming back from a second stint on the injured list and played just 10 games. As he gets more plate appearances -- just 43 so far -- Friedl's timing should get better and improve on his .167 average.