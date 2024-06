Friedl batted seventh and went 0-for-1 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Cubs. He was also hit by a pitch.

Friedl, who batted leadoff since returning from a thumb injury Wednesday, was lowered to seventh in the order Saturday. That's due to the Reds facing a left-hander for the first time since his return. Friedl is 1-for-9 with four walks, one steal and one run scored since being activated off the injured list.