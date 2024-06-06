Friedl went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base, a home run, two RBI and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 12-7 win over Colorado. He was also hit by pitches twice.

Friedl, who launched one of four Cincinnati home runs in the come-from-behind victory, appears to be getting his swing in shape. After missing a significant amount of time to start the season, he's hit safely in four consecutive games, going 5-for-15 with two home runs, six RBI and five runs. The Reds would like to see fewer HBPs for the outfielder; Friedl's been hit five times (T-21st) in just 56 plate appearances.