The Reds activated Friedl (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. He'll start in center field and bat leadoff in the Reds' series finale with the Cardinals.

Friedl missed just two and a half weeks with a fractured left thumb and will make his return without going on a rehab assignment beforehand. The outfielder has been limited to just six games this season due to the thumb injury as well as the fractured wrist. He should see the bulk of the action in center field for Cincinnati now that he's been cleared for game action.