Friedl (thumb) has started hitting off a tee and may not require a rehab assignment, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Apparently, Friedl is progressing at such a rate that manager David Bell feels he can avoid any detours and jump back into the majors. The outfielder, who missed the first six weeks of the season with a wrist injury, made just 24 plate appearances before suffering a fractured left thumb.