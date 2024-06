Friedl went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Cubs.

In a back-and-forth affair, Friedl produced the go-ahead run in the sixth inning with a two-out double off lefty reliever Luke Little. The double extended Friedl's hit streak to five games, during which he's 6-for-19 with three extra-base hits, seven RBI and six runs scored.