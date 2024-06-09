Friedl went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

Friedl drove in three of the Reds' four runs on a two-run homer off Ben Brown in the third and an RBI groundout in the fifth. Friedl reached base again on a walk in the eighth and added his fifth stolen base of the season. The 28-year-old has struggled to stay healthy this season, but he's now started in 10 straight games since his latest IL stint. The center fielder has three homers, 13 RBI and five stolen bases in just 16 games this year.