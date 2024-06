Friedl went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Brewers.

Friedl opened the game's scoring with his solo shot in the third inning. He singled and scored in the fifth and knocked in a run during the sixth. Friedl has four home runs this season, all coming over his last 11 games. During that stretch, he's hitting .309 with 12 RBI despite collecting multiple hits only twice. Friedl is slashing .247/.353/.438 through 85 plate appearances.