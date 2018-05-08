Barnhart is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Barnhart will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular night off with a day game on tap Wednesday. The 27-year-old is hitting .247/.357/.376 with two homers through 30 games this season. Devin Mesoraco will start behind the dish and hit seventh in his stead.

