Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Heads to bench Tuesday
Barnhart is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.
Barnhart will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular night off with a day game on tap Wednesday. The 27-year-old is hitting .247/.357/.376 with two homers through 30 games this season. Devin Mesoraco will start behind the dish and hit seventh in his stead.
