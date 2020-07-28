site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-tucker-barnhart-not-starting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Barnhart is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
Although Barnhart was activated from the paternity list Tuesday, he won't start against the Cubs. Curt Casali will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.