Reds' Tyler Mahle: Crushed by Cleveland
Mahle (7-7) took the loss in Wednesday's 19-4 shellacking by Cleveland, coughing up seven runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks over 2.1 innings while striking out one.
It was the right-hander's shortest outing of the season, as Mahle lost his first game since May 20 and saw his ERA rise back over 4.00 for the first time in over a month. He still enjoyed a solid first half, but Mahle's 1.52 HR/9 through 100.2 innings suggests his luck could begin to turn after the All-Star break.
