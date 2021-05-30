Stephenson went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's loss against the Cubs.
Stephenson provided all the offense the Reds were able to muster with a two-run double in the top of the sixth inning, scoring Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker. The backstop is hitting a decent .260 with a .713 OPS on the season.
