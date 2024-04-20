Stephenson went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Angels.

Stephenson, batting cleanup for the first time this season, went deep in the sixth inning off left-hander Tyler Anderson to give the Reds a 2-1 lead. It was his second home run of the season and snapped an 0-for-13 skid -- his previous hit was his first homer. It's unclear if Stephenson will continue to bat fourth. Jeimer Candelario (illness) had been the team's primary cleanup hitter -- against both lefties and righties -- but was recently dropped to seventh amid a slump. And the Reds hadn't faced a left-hander since he was demoted. Stephenson is off to a slow start, slashing .209/.300/.395 through 50 plate appearances.