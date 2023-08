Stephenson went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 20-9 loss to the Cubs.

Stephenson belted his eighth home run of the season in the sixth inning. The homer was his first in 20 games, while the RBI his first in 16 games. Stephenson is slashing .251/.332/.368, well off last season's pace when he had an unsustainable .409 BABIP.