Gutierrez (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Gutierrez officially underwent surgery to correct the first-degree UCL strain he suffered in June and will now set his sights on potentially returning late next season. The right-hander will finish his 2022 campaign with a 7.61 ERA and 1.91 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 36.2 innings in 10 appearances including eight starts with the Reds this year.
