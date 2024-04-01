Miami designated Gutierrez for assignment Monday.
Gutierrez helped save the bullpen in absorbing four innings in Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Pirates, and his reward is being jettisoned from the 26-man and 40-man rosters. Miami called up Kent Emanuel from Triple-A Jacksonville to replace Gutierrez as a long man out of the bullpen.
