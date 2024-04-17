Share Video

Link copied!

The Brewers designated Gutierrez for assignment Wednesday.

After being claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays earlier this month, Gutierrez will end his time on the Brewers' 40-man roster without having made an appearance for the big club. Milwaukee will replace him on the 40-man roster with right-hander Tobias Myers, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Nashville ahead of Wednesday's game against the Padres. Gutierrez had made two appearances (one start) with Nashville and will stick around with the affiliate if he clears waivers.

More News