The Brewers designated Gutierrez for assignment Wednesday.

After being claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays earlier this month, Gutierrez will end his time on the Brewers' 40-man roster without having made an appearance for the big club. Milwaukee will replace him on the 40-man roster with right-hander Tobias Myers, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Nashville ahead of Wednesday's game against the Padres. Gutierrez had made two appearances (one start) with Nashville and will stick around with the affiliate if he clears waivers.