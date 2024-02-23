Gutierrez signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.
Gutierrez posted a 5.44 ERA over 32 appearances (30 starts) for the Reds from 2021-22. The 28-year-old threw just 6.1 rehab innings in 2023 and 36.2 frames in 2022 due to Tommy John surgery and subsequent setbacks, but he's healthy now and gives Miami a solid depth option.
