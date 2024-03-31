Share Video

Gutierrez will be called up by the Marlins prior to Sunday's game against the Pirates, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.

Gutierrez would appear set to serve as a long reliever for Miami for the time being. The right-hander threw just 6.1 rehab innings in 2023 and 36.2 frames in 2022 due to Tommy John surgery and other elbow problems but had a solid spring as a non-roster invitee.

