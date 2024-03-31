The Marlins selected Gutierrez's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.
The right-hander missed out on Miami's Opening Day roster but will join the big club three games into the season. Gutierrez hasn't pitched in the majors since 2022 as he spent most of last season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
