The Red Sox designated Gutierrez for assignment Wednesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Gutierrez will lose his spot on the 40-man roster to create space for Dominic Smith, who signed a major-league deal with the Red Sox on Wednesday. The 28-year-old righty owns a 9.28 ERA and 2.16 WHIP across 10.2 innings in Triple-A this season, and he will likely pass through waivers unclaimed.