Gutierrez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.
Gutierrez had the ability to decline the outright assignment and elect free agency, but he decided not to do so and will remain in the organization. The right-hander figures to join Worcester's rotation.
