The Red Sox released Gutierrez on Sunday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Gutierrez will be seeking a new organization for the fifth time in less than a year. After concluding the 2023 season with the Reds, Gutierrez elected free agency in the offseason before joining the Marlins on a one-year deal in February. He was then designated for assignment in April and claimed off waivers by the Brewers, then DFA'd again later that month before landing in Boston. Gutierrez never made any appearances with Boston before he was designated for assignment earlier this month and outrighted to Triple-A Worcester, with whom he compiled a 9.00 ERA and 2.75 WHIP over eight innings prior to being cut loose.